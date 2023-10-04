Netflix Announces New K-Drama Series “Everything Will Come True” Starring Kim Woo Bin and Bae Suzy

Netflix is teaming up with renowned K-drama writer Kim Eun Sook for their upcoming romantic comedy series, “Everything Will Come True.” Directed Lee Byung Hun, the series brings together the popular duo Kim Woo Bin and Bae Suzy from the hit drama “Uncontrollably Fond.”

The plot of “Everything Will Come True” revolves around a spirit named Genie, played Kim Woo Bin, who emerges from a lamp. Genie, known for his intense emotions, interacts with the character Ga Young, portrayed Bae Suzy, who lacks emotion. Ga Young accidentally summons Genie and is granted three wishes.

Kim Woo Bin, known for his role in the Netflix K-drama “Black Knight,” takes on the character of Genie. Bae Suzy, who has appeared in several K-dramas on Netflix such as “Vagabond” and “Start-Up,” plays the role of Ga Young. The chemistry between Kim Woo Bin and Bae Suzy, previously seen in “Uncontrollably Fond,” is expected to be a highlight of the series.

With production still in the pre-production stage, filming dates have yet to be announced. As a result, the release date of “Everything Will Come True” remains unknown, but it is speculated to premiere in late 2024. The series is expected to be exclusive to Netflix and will not be broadcasted on tvN.

Fans of K-dramas and the talented cast can expect more updates from Netflix as the production progresses. Stay tuned for further announcements regarding the release date and additional cast members.

