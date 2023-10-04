New K-Drama “Eun Jung and Sang Yeon” Featuring Kim Go Eun, Park Ji Hyun, and Kim Gun Woo Coming to Netflix

A highly anticipated K-drama is in the works at Netflix, starring notable actors Kim Go Eun, Park Ji Hyun, and Kim Gun Woo. The series, currently known as “Eun Jung and Sang Yeon,” is set to offer viewers an exciting storyline and captivating performances. Directed Song Hye Jin and written renowned screenwriter Song Hye Jin, known for her work on “The Smile Has Left Your Eyes,” the drama is being produced Kakoa Entertainment, a prominent South Korean production company.

“Eun Jung and Sang Yeon” follows the story of Ryu Eun Jung, a drama writer, and Cheon Sang Yeon, a filmmaker. The two were once best friends during their school years but had a falling-out due to a certain incident. As adults, their paths cross again, leading to unexpected circumstances and an exploration of their past relationship.

In addition to the talented Kim Go Eun, who has gained international recognition through roles in dramas like “Little Women” and “The King: Eternal Monarch,” Park Ji Hyun, known for her appearances in “Love All Play,” “Do You Like Brahms?,” and “Dear My Room,” will make her official Netflix debut as Cheon Sang Yeon. Kim Gun Woo, who recently starred in “The Glory” and “Record of Youth,” takes on the role of Kim Sang Hak.

As of now, “Eun Jung and Sang Yeon” is in the pre-production stage, with no confirmed filming schedule. Therefore, the Netflix release date is expected to be sometime in late 2024 or later. Fans eagerly await further updates from Netflix regarding this highly anticipated K-drama.

Source: Soompi (link removed)