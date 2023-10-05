Park Bo Young to Star in Netflix’s New Medical Drama “Daily Dose of Sunshine”

Park Bo Young, known for her roles in popular Korean dramas such as “Oh My Ghost” and “Strong Girl Do Bong Soon,” is set to star in Netflix’s upcoming medical drama series, “Daily Dose of Sunshine.” The series, which is based on the webtoon “Morning Comes To The Mental Ward,” follows the story of nurse Jung Da Eun as she navigates the challenges and incidents that occur in a psychiatric ward.

“Daily Dose of Sunshine” will be directed Lee Jae Gyoo, who previously helmed the successful Netflix horror series “All of Us Are Dead.” The script is written Lee Nam Gyu and Kim Da Hee.

The production for the series has already been completed, with filming taking place from July to December 2022. The post-production process is now underway, and the series is expected to be released on Netflix in November 2023.

Joining Park Bo Young in the cast are Yeon Woo Jin, Jang Dong Yoon, Lee Jung Eun, Lee Sang Hee, and Lim Jae Hyeok. It will be Yeon Woo Jin’s first leading role in a Netflix drama, while Jang Dong Yoon returns to the platform after his supporting role in “Mr. Sunshine.”

“Daily Dose of Sunshine” will consist of 12 episodes, providing viewers with a compelling and heartfelt story set in the world of a psychiatric ward. Fans of Park Bo Young and Korean dramas can look forward to this highly anticipated series coming to Netflix next year.

Sources:

– Naver

– MyDramaList