Netflix Reveals Streaming Statistics: A Step towards Transparency

Netflix has surprised viewers releasing a comprehensive report detailing the platform’s streaming statistics. Titled “What We Watched: A Netflix Engagement Report,” this new initiative promises to present transparent data on the number of hours people spend watching Netflix movies and shows every six months. In their first report published on December 12, 2023, Netflix includes over 18,000 titles, both Netflix Originals and licensed content, providing insights into their viewership between January and June 2023. The report also mentions global availability and release dates for each title, with separate entries for each season of TV shows.

Interestingly, the top spot in terms of hours viewed between March and June was claimed “The Night Agent” season 1, with a total of 812,100,000 hours. Following closely is the Netflix Original series “Ginny & Georgia” season 2, which accumulated 665,100,000 hours of viewing. Other notable entries include the South Korean production “The Glory,” season 1 of “Wednesday” (which actually premiered in November 2022), “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story,” and “You” season 4.

From the report, it is evident that Netflix’s original productions generate the most activity, although licensed shows like “Suits,” “New Amsterdam,” and “Breaking Bad” have also been beneficial to the platform and its subscribers. The report further highlights the trend of viewers revisiting previous seasons of their favorite shows before the next one is released. This is demonstrated the inclusion of “Ginny & Georgia” season 1 and “Outerbanks” season 1 in the list. Notably, “Outerbanks” season 3, which premiered in February 2023, is placed just two spots below “You” season 4, in terms of hours watched.

Netflix’s decision to release this report marks a significant shift in the industry’s approach to viewer data. Traditionally, streaming platforms have been secretive about their viewership numbers, leaving creators and audiences in the dark when it comes to understanding the fate of their favorite shows. This lack of transparency has often led to speculation, mistrust, and frustration among both creators and viewers. However, with Netflix’s newfound transparency, creators can have a better understanding of their projects’ performance and negotiate fair compensation. This move Netflix also raises the question of whether other studios and streamers will follow suit in the future.

In an industry where studios have increasingly removed content without sufficient explanation, Netflix’s transparency policy is a step in the right direction. By providing viewership data, the platform is fostering trust and understanding between creators, consumers, and the streaming industry as a whole. Although it may not solve all of Hollywood’s problems, this move sets a positive precedent for greater transparency and open communication.