Netflix Reveals Viewership Numbers for “Full Swing” Docuseries

Netflix has surprised viewers releasing its viewership data for the first time ever. The data drop, titled “What We Watched: A Netflix Engagement Report,” provides insights into the popularity of various titles on the streaming platform. One of the highlighted shows in the report is the hit golf docuseries “Full Swing.”

According to the data, “Full Swing” season 1 garnered a total of 53.1 million hours of watch time between its launch in February and the end of June. While this may seem relatively low when compared to other popular shows on Netflix, it falls within expectations for the series. In fact, it performed better than the first season of the tennis docuseries “Break Point,” which debuted around the same time and had 30.5 million hours of watch time. “Full Swing” also had half the viewership of the more popular sister show “Drive to Survive,” which had 90.5 million hours of watch time.

These numbers are encouraging for the stakeholders in the golf industry, as they had limited access to Netflix’s streaming data prior to this release. The series, which documented the 2022 season in professional golf, received positive feedback and was renewed for a second season Netflix. However, the commercial success of the show was unknown until now.

Overall, Netflix’s decision to share its viewership data offers a rare glimpse into the performance of its content. It not only benefits industry stakeholders but also provides viewers with a deeper understanding of the popularity of their favorite shows. By being more transparent, Netflix is further solidifying its position as a leading streaming giant.