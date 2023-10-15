Netflix Revives Cancelled Paramount Plus Series, Star Trek: Prodigy

Netflix has announced that it has picked up the animated kids series Star Trek: Prodigy after it was cancelled Paramount Plus. The decision Paramount Plus to cancel a number of original shows, including Star Trek: Prodigy, has left fans disappointed. However, Netflix has now stepped in to revive the series for its own streaming service.

According to Deadline, Netflix has acquired the rights to Star Trek: Prodigy for the U.S. and most international territories in a deal with CBS Studios. The first season of the series, which was previously available on Paramount Plus, will be moving to Netflix this year. The show’s second season, which was already in production, will now premiere on Netflix in 2024.

It should be noted that there are some territories excluded from the deal. In Canada, Prodigy will continue to be available on CTV.ca and the CTV App. In addition, the show will not be available on SkyShowtime in the European territories of the Nordics, the Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, and Central and Eastern Europe.

Despite this, Paramount Plus still remains the biggest streaming platform for Star Trek content. Star Trek: Prodigy originally began as a Nickelodeon series before it moved to Paramount Plus. The revival of the series Netflix offers hope to fans of other cancelled projects, showing that there is potential for new life on other streaming services and networks.

In conclusion, fans of Star Trek: Prodigy can rejoice as the series will continue its journey on Netflix. The streaming giant has stepped in to revive the cancelled Paramount Plus show, bringing it to a wider audience. This news gives hope to fans of other cancelled projects, as it shows that there are opportunities for their favorite shows to find new homes. Netflix’s move to acquire Star Trek: Prodigy is a win for fans and for the streaming industry as a whole.

Sources:

– Deadline