Four Must-Watch Netflix Reality Series That Aren’t Love is Blind

If you’re a fan of reality shows on Netflix but want a break from Love is Blind, here are four other series worth checking out. These shows offer thrilling competitions, intriguing twists, and a dose of romance:

1. Squid Game: The Challenge

Based on the record-breaking Korean drama, Squid Game: The Challenge is currently the #3 Netflix show in the world. In this reality series, 456 players compete for the largest cash prize in the history of reality and game show TV. As they navigate through a series of games inspired the original show, their strategies and alliances are tested. This nail-biting series is a must-watch for fans of the Squid Game franchise.

2. The Genius Games

If you’re a fan of complex games and strategic thinking, The Genius Games is the perfect choice. Twelve contestants, including poker players, gamers, actors, and a K-pop idol, live together and compete in maddeningly complicated games. As they collect gold pieces, form alliances, and eliminate players, tensions rise. With mind-bending challenges and surprising twists, this series will keep you hooked until the end.

3. Is She The Wolf

Is She The Wolf is a captivating series that originated from Japan’s hit show, Who Is The Wolf? In this Netflix adaptation, five men and five women search for true love in a group house. However, one woman has been designated as the “wolf,” and her objective is to avoid being discovered the others. As the contestants and audience try to distinguish between true romance and deceptive maneuvers, the show delivers a unique and Zen-inducing experience.

4. Single’s Inferno

For those looking for a romantic getaway with a twist, Single’s Inferno is the perfect choice. A group of attractive and ambitious singles are brought together on a secluded island known as the “inferno.” They engage in conversations, build connections, and have the opportunity to spend a night together in a lavish hotel. Throughout the show, a panel of Korean celebrities provides commentary and adds to the entertainment value.

So, if you’re craving some fresh and captivating reality content on Netflix, give these four series a chance. From intense competitions to hidden identities and island romance, they offer something for every reality TV enthusiast.