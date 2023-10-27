New A24 Movies Grace the Screens of Netflix

In a surprising turn of events, Netflix US has recently added a collection of A24 movies to its streaming platform. For years, A24 films could only be found on rival streaming services, with older catalog titles residing on Max and new releases exclusively premiering on Showtime. However, Netflix US has started to reintroduce A24 movies to its library in two separate batches.

Although it remains uncertain if there will be additional A24 films added in the future, Netflix has clarified that there is no new output deal or arrangement with A24 currently in place. This unexpected inclusion of A24 movies on Netflix US is a welcome treat for fans of the critically acclaimed indie distributor.

But it’s not just Netflix US that has been treated to A24 content. Netflix UK has also acquired the highly praised horror film, Talk to Me. With this recent development, it seems that A24 is expanding its reach and making its movies more accessible to viewers around the world.

So, which A24 movies are now available on Netflix? Let’s take a look:

1. The Bling Ring (2013): Directed Sofia Coppola, this film features a stellar female cast, including Katie Chang, Israel Broussard, and Emma Watson. Based on a true story, it follows a group of teenagers who gain notoriety committing high-profile robberies.

2. Cut Bank (2014): Starring Liam Hemsworth, Teresa Palmer, and Billy Bob Thornton, this noir thriller revolves around a man who stumbles upon a chance to make some quick cash in a small town. However, his life quickly spirals out of control after he accidentally captures a murder on film.

3. The Kill Team (2019): Directed Dan Krauss, this military drama focuses on a young soldier who confronts a morally bankrupt sergeant. Nat Wolff and Alexander Skarsgård deliver captivating performances in this thought-provoking film.

4. Lady Bird (2017): Directed Greta Gerwig, this coming-of-age comedy-drama follows a spirited high school student in Sacramento as she navigates love, family, and the pursuit of her dreams. Saoirse Ronan and Timothée Chalamet shine in this R-rated gem.

5. The Killing of a Sacred Deer (2017): A suspenseful thriller directed Yorgos Lanthimos, this film stars Colin Farrell and Nicole Kidman. It tells the eerie tale of a surgeon whose life starts unraveling after he takes a young boy under his wing.

These newly added A24 movies on Netflix join the ranks of Netflix Original A24 projects, further diversifying the streaming platform’s already impressive catalog. With its commitment to offering a variety of films from different genres and independent studios, Netflix continues to enrich the streaming experience for its subscribers.

FAQ

1. Are these A24 movies available on all Netflix regions?

The availability of these A24 movies may vary depending on your region. It’s best to check your local Netflix library to see if they are available in your country.

2. Will there be more A24 movies added to Netflix?

While it’s unclear if more A24 films will be added in the future, the recent inclusion of these movies suggests that Netflix may continue to bring in new content from A24.

3. Are A24 movies exclusive to Netflix now?

No, A24 films are not exclusive to Netflix. They have previously been available on other streaming services and may continue to be licensed to multiple platforms.

Sources:

– A24’s official website: www.a24films.com