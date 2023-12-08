Title: A Mysterious Vacation: Exploring “Leave the World Behind” on Netflix

Summary: “Leave the World Behind” is a tense and mysterious family apocalypse drama that takes viewers on a strange and unexpected journey. Centered around the Sandford family, who go on a vacation to Long Island, the film explores themes of classism, racism, and the superficiality of our modern world. As the world falls apart around them, the Sandfords are forced to hunker down with two strangers, leading to a surprising and cynical ending. With bizarre occurrences, unexpected choices, and a chaotic atmosphere, the movie portrays the messy reality of the end of the world.

In the midst of December, as we gather with our loved ones and reflect on the year that’s passed, it’s the perfect time to delve into movies that explore the end of the world. Last year, Netflix treated us to the apocalyptic satire “Don’t Look Up,” and this year, they bring us “Leave the World Behind,” created Sam Esmail, the mind behind the hit series “Mr. Robot.”

Based on the novel Rumaan Alam, “Leave the World Behind” revolves around the Sandford family, portrayed a stellar cast including Julia Roberts, Ethan Hawke, and Mahershala Ali. Amanda, played Roberts, wakes up one day and realizes she despises people, prompting the family to embark on a vacation to Long Island.

As they make their way to their remote destination, strange occurrences keep piling up. An oil tanker runs aground at the beach, deer roam wildly, and all television channels suddenly go dark. Detached from the rest of the world, the Sandfords are confronted G.H. Scott and his daughter Ruth, played Mahershala Ali and Myha’la respectively. A clash between the two families ensues, adding tension to an already chaotic situation.

Classism and racism come into play, highlighting the divisions among the characters. While G.H. belongs to the upper-upper-class and works in finance, the Sandfords reside in Park Slope and come from a more modest background. Amanda’s subconscious bias and suspicion towards the Scotts lead to thought-provoking conversations about xenophobia and prejudice.

However, the most intriguing aspect of the film lies in the portrayal of the Sandford children, Archie and Rose, brilliantly played Charlie Evans and Farrah McKenzie. While the end of the world seems inconsequential to them, the lack of Wi-Fi becomes a source of distress. Rose, who is supposedly obsessed with streaming shows, finds herself unable to watch the series finale of “Friends,” adding a touch of humor to the film.

“Leave the World Behind” takes viewers on an unpredictable journey filled with terrifying surprises. From screeching noises to kamikaze Teslas, the film incorporates unexpected choices that keep audiences on their toes. A dance scene set to Next’s “Too Close” and a Kevin Bacon cameo add to the film’s weird and wonderful ambiance.

Ultimately, the film’s focus is not on explaining the outside world’s fate but rather on portraying the messy and chaotic nature of the end of the world. Just like the end of the year, the apocalypse is never a neat and orderly affair. “Leave the World Behind” invites viewers to embrace the unpredictability and embrace the chaos. It is now available for streaming on Netflix, promising an intriguing and thought-provoking experience.