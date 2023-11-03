Exploring the Boundaries of Humanity: The Triumph of Netflix’s ‘Pluto’ Anime Series

Netflix has recently released an anime series based on Naoki Urasawa’s beloved manga, ‘Pluto.’ The series, directed Toshio Kawaguchi, presents a gripping narrative centered around a robot detective named Gesicht as he investigates a series of murders targeting advanced robots and those involved with International Robot Laws.

While ‘Pluto’ shares similarities with Alan Moore’s ‘Watchmen’ in terms of its exploration of society’s struggle to adapt to cultural shifts and its humanization of artificial concepts, the anime series stands on its own as a resounding triumph. Unlike ‘Watchmen,’ which fans will have to wait until 2024 to see as an animated series, ‘Pluto’ is available for streaming now on Netflix.

The thematic depth of ‘Pluto’ is a major highlight. Drawing inspiration from various sources such as Astro Boy, Isaac Asimov, and Philip K. Dick, the series delves into the role of robots in society and raises thought-provoking questions about consciousness and the barriers between humans and machines. These themes have become particularly relevant in our modern world, where discussions about artificial intelligence and the boundaries of creation are ongoing.

What sets ‘Pluto’ apart is its ability to balance its themes with a sense of urgency, reminiscent of police procedurals, while also creating a captivating atmosphere. The series explores the relationships between humans and robots, blurring the line between a shiny utopia and the emotional warmth of genuine connections. It is in these moments that ‘Pluto’ truly shines, demonstrating how lives intertwine and the impact of violence on both robots and humans.

As the series progresses, the exploration of these powerful themes becomes more captivating than the actual murder mystery at its core. Similar to ‘Watchmen,’ ‘Pluto’ is more focused on the “what” and “why” rather than the “who.” It prompts viewers to question the circumstances that lead to such violence and why society continues to perpetuate it.

In conclusion, Netflix’s ‘Pluto’ is an anime series that pushes the boundaries of storytelling within the genre. It successfully combines gripping suspense with profound philosophical reflections, making it a must-watch for fans of Naoki Urasawa, science fiction, and thought-provoking tales. ‘Pluto’ is now streaming on Netflix, and it is undoubtedly one of the best anime series of 2023.

