Mask Girl: A Unique Twist on the Thriller Genre

Mask Girl, a Korean thriller series, breaks away from the traditional formula often seen in Netflix thrillers. Set in the year 2009, the show follows the life of Kim Mo-mi, a regular office worker who secretly becomes the star of a livestreaming platform night, donning a wig and mask.

The series takes a surprising turn when Mo-mi’s secret identity is revealed to one of her devoted fans. The show then shifts its focus to explore the lives of various characters, including Mo-mi’s coworker, his mother, her friend, and her daughter.

One of the unique aspects of Mask Girl is its satirical portrayal of Korean culture during the smartphone era. The 2009 setting allows the show to comment on societal trends and the impact of technology. For example, when Mo-mi uses her Mask Girl earnings to buy an iPhone, her priorities shift, reflecting the changing landscape of the time.

The series also tackles the challenges women face in society. Mo-mi’s story highlights the pressures and expectations placed on women, whether they are deemed attractive or not. Through a blend of thriller elements, stylized surreal scenes, and heartwarming family drama, Mask Girl explores themes of identity, revenge, and the desire for love and acceptance.

If you’re tired of predictable plot twists and want to watch something unique and thought-provoking, Mask Girl is worth a watch. It offers a meandering and captivating 13-year journey that will keep you on the edge of your seat. So buckle up and delve into the fascinating world of Mask Girl, now streaming on Netflix.

Definitions:

Livestreaming – the act of broadcasting real-time video content over the internet

Satire – the use of humor, irony, or exaggeration to criticize or ridicule aspects of society

Surreal – characterized bizarre or dreamlike elements

Tragicomedy – a literary or dramatic work that combines elements of both tragedy and comedy

