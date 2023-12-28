Examining the Impact of Revenge in Action Movies

A hallmark of a great action movie is the motivation behind its hero, which can range from saving the world to seeking revenge. Revenge, one of the most powerful human emotions, has proven to be an effective driving force in storytelling. Twenty years ago, Korean filmmaker Park Chan-wook crafted a revenge thriller that has had a profound influence on the genre. Now, with a new restoration available on Netflix, the timeless classic “Oldboy” continues to captivate audiences.

“Oldboy” follows the story of Oh Dae-su, an average businessman who is mysteriously kidnapped and confined for 15 years. Upon his sudden release, Dae-su is consumed his desire for vengeance, embarking on a journey to uncover the truth behind his captivity. What sets “Oldboy” apart is its memorable action sequences, notably the iconic “hallway fight” scene.

The “hallway fight” scene, filmed in one continuous shot, showcases flawless fight choreography that feels organic and authentic. Unlike many action movies, there is no sense of choreographed waiting for the next opponent to engage. This realistic and gritty approach throughout the film keeps viewers emotionally invested, even amidst the unfolding of a highly intricate plot.

What makes “Oldboy” truly remarkable is its ability to blend various influences, including martial arts movies, film noir, and ancient Greek myth, to create a distinct and unique style. This fusion of elements is what sets it apart from other films, and even a 2013 remake Spike Lee failed to replicate its magic.

“Oldboy” serves as a testament to the fact that action movies can transcend mere spectacle and use brutality as a means of emotional expression. The “hallway fight” scene, in particular, demonstrates how violence can be a metaphorical representation of the struggles and torment faced in life. Watching this scene within the context of the film provides a transcendental experience that goes beyond simple admiration for its technical achievement.

In conclusion, “Oldboy” exemplifies the profound impact revenge can have in action movies. It reminds us that fight scenes should serve a purpose beyond being visually impressive. With its new restoration available for streaming on Netflix, this cult classic continues to leave a lasting impression on audiences, inviting them to explore the deeper themes and emotions embedded within the story.