Netflix Reveals Viewing Data for All Its Titles, A Step Towards Transparency

Netflix has taken a significant step towards transparency releasing audience consumption numbers for nearly every TV show and movie in its library. The streaming giant published a list of over 18,000 titles, covering 99% of its content, that were available on the platform from January to June 2023. This marks the first time Netflix has provided such detailed insights into what gets watched on its global platform.

The newly released data, part of the “Netflix Engagement Report,” reveals the number of hours watched for each title during the six-month period. However, it is important to note that these numbers are not directly comparable to Nielsen’s traditional audience ratings for linear broadcasts. Netflix’s metric measures millions of hours watched, while Nielsen focuses on average audience numbers. Nevertheless, this move signifies a significant shift towards transparency for the streaming giant.

Netflix Co-CEO, Ted Sarandos, explained that this data is crucial for the company to run its business effectively. The numbers provide insights into viewership patterns, helping Netflix make informed decisions about content creation and acquisition. Sarandos acknowledged that Netflix had previously refrained from sharing this data in order to maintain a competitive edge and give creators more creative freedom without being solely driven ratings.

While the data release is a step in the right direction, some limitations should be noted. The report covers titles with varying running times and availability across different countries. As a result, it may not be ideal for direct comparisons between titles. Sarandos also hinted that Netflix might not provide more granular data, such as regional or country-specific viewership, in the future.

The decision to share viewing data comes in light of recent labor strikes and calls for increased transparency in the industry. Netflix’s move sets an example for other streaming services, as it provides creators and the press with valuable insights into audience engagement. The release of this data is expected to foster greater trust and understanding between Netflix, creators, and the public.