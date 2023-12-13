Netflix Reveals Viewership Data for First Half of 2023

Netflix has recently unveiled its viewership data for the first six months of 2023, offering a glimpse into how users are consuming content on the streaming platform. The data, which covers 18,000 shows and movies, reveals that the average Netflix user spent a staggering 16 days streaming content during this period. This move Netflix is part of a larger effort to increase transparency and provide more insight into viewers’ habits.

One of the standout series during this period was “Ginny & Georgia,” which amassed nearly 1 billion hours of viewership, equivalent to over 110,000 years. Other notable performers include “The Night Agent” and “Suits,” with 93,000 and 68,000 years-worth of hours viewed, respectively. Overall, Netflix’s 238.4 million subscribers spent a collective 100 billion hours watching content over the six-month period.

Netflix’s co-CEO, Ted Sarandos, emphasized that this data represents the actual information the company uses to run its business. By sharing it with the public, Netflix aims to address the long-standing demand for more viewing information. This move not only allows users to better understand their own watching habits but also fosters a more transparent and trustworthy environment for Hollywood writers, actors, and producers.

While the data provides valuable insights, it is important to note that it does not provide a complete picture of popularity. The parameters set Netflix, such as the six-month timeframe, may not accurately reflect the true popularity of shows and movies. Additionally, Netflix has no plans to release monthly or country-specific breakdowns to avoid providing intelligence to its competitors.

Nevertheless, this unprecedented release of viewership data sets a new precedent in the streaming industry, potentially influencing other platforms to follow suit. Netflix’s move towards increased transparency is a reflection of the evolving nature of the streaming business and its commitment to building stronger relationships with viewers and industry stakeholders alike.