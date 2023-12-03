Netflix’s HDR Optimization: Improving Streaming Quality and Efficiency

Netflix users may have noticed a significant improvement in the quality of their 4K HDR streams in the past year. This can be attributed to Netflix’s transition from fixed-ladder HDR encodes to Dynamically Optimized (DO) HDR ones. The switch to HDR-DO optimizes 4K streams for both quality and efficiency on compatible devices. According to Netflix, this transition has resulted in several benefits for users.

Firstly, there is a 40% reduction in buffering, ensuring smoother streaming experiences. Additionally, video quality has been enhanced for both bandwidth-constrained and unconstrained sessions. The initial bitrate is higher, leading to improved video quality from the start. This optimization also addresses play delay issues and reduces variations in delivered video quality. Moreover, it translates to lower Internet data consumption, particularly on mobile devices and tablets.

Apart from these user benefits, there is another advantage for Netflix itself. The HDR-DO ladder, despite achieving higher quality than the fixed ladder, occupies only 58% of the storage space. This achievement is made possible more efficiently spacing ladder points. Netflix realized that packing high-bitrate points too closely together does not provide significant benefits. By optimizing spacing, they have found a more efficient way to store HDR content.

The development of HDR-DO is the result of years of work Netflix. The company began utilizing the HDR variant of VMAF (Video Multi-method Assessment Fusion) to analyze stream quality. Due to the pandemic, traditional lab conditions for subjective tests were not possible. Instead, Netflix collaborated with Dolby Laboratories to conduct subjective tests using high-end OLED panels in participants’ homes. Netflix’s VMAF is format agnostic, accommodating both Dolby Vision and HDR10 programs independently. Netflix plans to open-source VMAF once it is ready for use outside of the company’s internal pipelines.

While the improvements in HDR optimization are commendable, they come at a time when some Netflix users are finding it difficult to justify the increasing cost of Premium subscriptions. At $22.99 per month, accessing 4K HDR content requires a significant investment. However, it is important to note that Netflix has evolved since the days of its lower-priced plans. The introduction of highly popular original content and additional services, such as mobile gaming integration, contribute to the increased subscription price.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What is HDR-DO?

HDR-DO stands for Dynamically Optimized HDR, which is Netflix’s method of optimizing 4K streams for both quality and efficiency on compatible devices.

2. What are the benefits of HDR-DO?

The benefits of HDR-DO include 40% fewer rebuffers, higher video quality for bandwidth-constrained and unconstrained sessions, lower play delay, less variation in delivered video quality, and lower Internet data usage.

3. How did Netflix achieve HDR optimization?

Netflix utilized the HDR variant of VMAF (Video Multi-method Assessment Fusion) to analyze stream quality. Due to the pandemic, subjective tests were conducted using high-end OLED panels in participants’ homes. The spacing of ladder points was also optimized to reduce storage space while maintaining video quality.

4. How much does Netflix’s Premium subscription cost?

At the time of writing, Netflix’s Premium subscription, which includes access to 4K HDR content, costs $22.99 per month.

5. Why has the cost of Netflix’s Premium subscription increased?

The increased cost of Netflix’s Premium subscription can be attributed to the company’s expansion of original content and additional services, such as mobile gaming integration, which contribute to the overall value of the subscription.