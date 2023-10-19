Netflix Shares Surge on Subscriber Growth, Crackdown on Password Sharing

Netflix (NFLX) has seen its shares skyrocket after reporting a significant increase in subscriber growth. The streaming giant has also made a concerted effort to crackdown on password sharing during its most recent quarter.

While Tesla (TSLA) reported earnings and revenue that fell short of expectations, the company did share some good news for its investors. Tesla announced that deliveries for its long-awaited Cybertruck will commence on November 30th.

Investors are paying close attention to Federal Reserve Chair Jay Powell’s remarks at the Economic Club of New York event, scheduled to begin at 12 p.m. ET. Powell’s comments are expected to provide insight into the central bank’s monetary policy stance.

Some of the trending tickers on Yahoo Finance include Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM), Roku (ROKU), and NIO (NIO).

Overall, Netflix’s impressive subscriber growth and efforts to curtail password sharing have ignited a surge in its shares. Investors eagerly await Tesla’s Cybertruck deliveries, and focus remains on Jay Powell’s upcoming remarks to gain insight into the Federal Reserve’s outlook.