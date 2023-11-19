The Impact of Netflix’s Partnership with Soldier On’s Veterans Community on Economic Growth

TINTON FALLS – Despite a chilly drizzle, the Veterans Day Picnic at Soldier On’s Gordon H. Mansfield Veterans Community in Tinton Falls was a resounding success. The event, sponsored Netflix and JBJ Soul Kitchen, not only honored veterans but also highlighted the importance of community partnerships and economic growth.

Netflix, known for its plans to build a major film and television production studio on nearby Fort Monmouth, played a significant role in the event. The company underwrote the picnic, providing necessary supplies such as tents, heaters, and decorations. They also hired professional chefs from JBJ Soul Kitchen to create a delicious buffet menu and sent a team to engage with residents and guests.

Dorothea Hurley Bongiovi, the founder of JBJ Soul Kitchen, attended the event and delivered heartfelt comments during the ceremonies. She emphasized the mission and operations of the restaurant, which aims to support those in need through a pay-it-forward model. Bongiovi expressed her excitement about Netflix’s plans for a studio in the area, stating that it would drive economic growth and create job opportunities.

Nick Maniatis, Netflix’s Director of Studio & Production Affairs, shared the company’s enthusiasm for partnering with Soldier On to honor veterans. He reiterated Netflix’s commitment to become engaged neighbors and emphasized the long road ahead before construction can begin on the studio.

This collaboration between Netflix and Soldier On is not just about the picnic but also about the long-term impact on economic growth. By transforming historic Fort Monmouth into a world-class production facility, the project will create significant job opportunities and contribute to the revitalization of the local community.

Overall, the partnership between Netflix and Soldier On’s Veterans Community demonstrates the power of collaboration in fostering economic growth and supporting those who have served their country.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What is Soldier On’s Gordon H. Mansfield Veterans Community?

Soldier On’s Gordon H. Mansfield Veterans Community is a four-story complex in Tinton Falls, New Jersey, providing affordable housing and support services for qualifying veterans. The community consists of 70 one-bedroom apartments and offers counseling, legal and medical services, transportation, and more.

Q: How did Netflix contribute to the Veterans Day Picnic?

Netflix sponsored the Veterans Day Picnic and provided essential supplies such as tents, heaters, and decorations. They also hired professional chefs from JBJ Soul Kitchen to create a buffet menu and sent a team to engage with residents and guests.

Q: How does JBJ Soul Kitchen support the community?

JBJ Soul Kitchen, founded Dorothea Hurley Bongiovi and Jon Bon Jovi, operates on a pay-it-forward model. Guests who can afford to pay for their meals support the effort, while those who cannot may volunteer their services. The organization strives to address food insecurity and promote community involvement.

Q: What are Netflix’s plans for Fort Monmouth?

Netflix intends to build a major film and television production studio on Fort Monmouth, which will drive economic growth and create job opportunities. The plans are currently under review and subject to approvals at the local, county, and state levels.

Q: What is the long-term significance of the partnership between Netflix and Soldier On?

The partnership between Netflix and Soldier On goes beyond the Veterans Day Picnic. It highlights the potential for economic growth and job creation in the area. By repurposing Fort Monmouth into a production facility, the project aims to revitalize the community and serve as a national model.