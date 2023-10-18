Netflix Announces Price Hikes on Basic and Premium Plans

Netflix has revealed that it will be increasing the rates for its Basic and Premium plans. The Basic plan, which was previously phased out the company, will now be priced at $12 for grandfathered customers. The Premium plan, on the other hand, will see a rise from $20 to $23. The ad-supported and Standard plans will remain the same at $7 and $15.49, respectively.

In its earnings report, Netflix explained the reason behind the price hikes, stating, “While we mostly paused price increases as we rolled out paid sharing, our overall approach remains the same — a range of prices and plans to meet a wide range of needs, and as we deliver more value to our members, we occasionally ask them to pay a bit more.” The company also highlighted that its starting price of $6.99 per month in the US is still competitive compared to other streaming services.

One of the strategies implemented Netflix to maintain its growth and revenue is the crackdown on password sharing. This approach seems to have paid off, as the company has seen a 10 percent annual increase in paid memberships, totaling 247.15 million. Moreover, Netflix’s advertising-supported plan has gained traction, accounting for 30 percent of all new sign-ups in countries where it is available.

Netflix’s decision to raise prices is not uncommon in the streaming industry, as competitors like Disney+, Hulu, and HBO Max have all recently increased their subscription costs. Beyond streaming services, other subscription-based platforms such as Xbox Game Pass, PlayStation Plus, Spotify, YouTube Premium, and Apple Music have also raised their prices in the past year.

As Netflix continues to navigate increased competition and adjust its strategy following the peak of the pandemic, it is also entering the retail space. These moves reflect the company’s efforts to maintain growth and adapt to the evolving streaming landscape.

