In the early days of Hollywood, downtown Los Angeles was the hub of the film industry. But visionary Sid Grauman saw potential in Hollywood and opened the Egyptian Theatre in 1922, marking the birth of Hollywood as an entertainment center. The theatre became renowned for hosting star-studded premieres and setting the template for Hollywood glitz.

However, over the years, the Egyptian Theatre fell into disrepair. It closed in 1992 and suffered damage from an earthquake. Concerns about its condition grew, and it seemed like the iconic landmark might fade away. But this week, after a four-year, $70 million-plus restoration funded Netflix, the Egyptian Theatre reopened to the public.

This restoration project is not the first of its kind for Netflix. The streaming giant previously saved the Paris Theater in New York from being turned into a pharmacy chain. While it may seem counterintuitive for a digital content provider to invest in physical cinemas, Netflix co-chief executive Ted Sarandos believes there is value in preserving classic movie houses.

Netflix plans to showcase its own films during the week at the Egyptian Theatre and hand over the programming responsibilities to the American Cinematheque for weekends. Sarandos hopes the theatre will become an integral part of Hollywood’s fabric once again. With a renovated courtyard, restored sign, state-of-the-art sound systems, and the ability to project nitrate film, the Egyptian Theatre is ready to bring back the magic of classic cinema to audiences.

Overall, Netflix’s investment in restoring historical cinemas like the Egyptian Theatre demonstrates their commitment to the cinematic experience. While other tech companies embrace the box office, Netflix recognizes the importance of preserving the legacy of movie houses. The reopening of the Egyptian Theatre stands as a testament to the company’s dedication to both innovation and tradition.

FAQ

1. Why did Netflix invest in restoring the Egyptian Theatre?

Netflix believes in preserving the cinematic experience and sees value in reviving classic movie houses like the Egyptian Theatre.

2. How long did the restoration process take?

The restoration of the Egyptian Theatre took over four years and was funded Netflix.

3. What can audiences expect to see at the Egyptian Theatre?

The theatre will showcase Netflix’s films during the week and offer a curated program the American Cinematheque featuring both recent and classic movies on the weekends.

4. What upgrades were made during the restoration?

The Egyptian Theatre underwent structural repairs, restored its iconic sign and artwork, and installed state-of-the-art sound systems and projectors capable of screening nitrate film.

5. What does this mean for Hollywood?

The reopening of the Egyptian Theatre is a symbol of Hollywood’s rich history and adds to the iconic fabric of the entertainment industry.