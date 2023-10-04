Netflix Dives into Merchandise for Original Content, Learning from Past Mistakes

Netflix is taking a cue from Disney investing in merchandise for its original content, according to The Wall Street Journal. The streaming giant is not only creating various types of merchandise but also offering real-life experiences to engage fans.

Some notable examples of Netflix merchandise include a popular “Stranger Things” T-shirt featuring the phrase “Hellfire Club.” Additionally, the company plans to launch a line of bridal dresses inspired its hit series “Bridgerton,” with prices ranging from $1.6k to $3k. Netflix has even introduced a 2-foot tall “Squid Game” Be@rbrick sculpture priced at $675.

Furthermore, Netflix has gone beyond merchandise organizing immersive experiences like Bridgerton Balls and an interactive “Squid Game” event. These experiences allow fans to step into the world of their favorite shows.

The streaming giant has also taken a new approach with its live-action adaptation of “One Piece.” Instead of waiting to see the show’s success, Netflix started creating merchandise 18 months in advance. This strategy allows them to capitalize on the hype surrounding the show’s release.

Netflix’s decision to invest in merchandise comes after previous missed opportunities. When a dance scene from the show “Wednesday” went viral, fans rushed to purchase unofficial merchandise. Netflix, lacking the rights to sell official merchandise, missed out on potential sales. They have since partnered with MGM, the studio that owns the intellectual property, to collaborate on merchandise for the show.

Creating merchandise can be a risky move for Netflix, especially when the success of a new show is uncertain. Production of certain items, such as figurines, can take more than a year, leaving Netflix with a gamble on whether the show will become popular enough to drive merchandise sales. To avoid excess merchandise ending up unsold, which could harm a show’s reputation, careful decisions must be made.

Netflix’s foray into merchandise reflects its desire to engage and monetize its growing fan base. By learning from past mistakes and capitalizing on the popularity of its original content, Netflix aims to create a new revenue stream while strengthening its relationship with viewers.

Sources:

– The Wall Street Journal