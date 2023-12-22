Netflix’s Rebel Moon Gets Director’s Cut

In a surprising turn of events, Netflix announced that director Zack Snyder’s upcoming film, Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire, will be receiving a special director’s cut. This news comes after the success of “Snyder Cut” of Justice League, which was released on HBO Max earlier this year.

Originally, Rebel Moon was planned to be a PG-13 film, in order to appeal to a wider audience. However, Snyder had always envisioned the film as an R-rated epic. Netflix, recognizing the immense fan support and excitement surrounding Snyder’s previous director’s cut, offered him the opportunity to bring his original vision to life.

“We knew it would be a PG-13 movie, but in my heart of hearts, I always wanted it to be rated R,” Snyder revealed in a recent interview. “It was Netflix’s idea to give me the creative freedom to make my own director’s cut. They said, ‘Do whatever you want over here. Here’s the PG-13 version, then go nuts, we don’t care.’ That was something I’ve never experienced before. It was bizarre.”

Rebel Moon – Part One is set to premiere on Netflix very soon, with a sequel planned for release in April 2024. Following the release of the complete PG-13 version, Netflix will debut the highly anticipated R-rated director’s cut of Snyder’s original vision.

Snyder himself has described the director’s cut as more than just an extended version of the film, but rather an alternate reality version. “It’s almost like a different movie,” he stated.

Fans of Zack Snyder and his unique aesthetic will undoubtedly be thrilled this news. With Rebel Moon – Part One already generating buzz, the announcement of a director’s cut only adds to the anticipation surrounding the film. Whether viewers are fans of the PG-13 version or eagerly await the R-rated director’s cut, one thing is for certain – Netflix is once again giving Snyder the opportunity to showcase his creative vision in its fullest form.