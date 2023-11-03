Netflix’s Remarkable Turnaround: How it Redefined the Streaming Market

In the face of tough competition from industry heavyweights like Disney and Amazon Prime, Netflix experienced a challenging year in 2022. The streaming giant witnessed a decline in subscribers and a significant drop in its share value as viewers reconsidered their streaming habits amid rising prices and global economic uncertainties. However, Netflix has made an impressive recovery since then.

Netflix’s recent letter to shareholders revealed that it gained 8.8 million new subscribers in the third quarter of 2023, following a gain of 5.9 million subscribers in the previous three months. Currently, the platform boasts a total of 247.2 million subscribers worldwide.

One of the key factors behind Netflix’s remarkable turnaround was its crackdown on password sharing across different households. By restricting account access to family members living in the same household, Netflix successfully converted password borrowers into paying members.

Additionally, Netflix capitalized on a traditional means of media revenue – advertising. The introduction of a membership option that offers a lower monthly fee in exchange for occasional advertisements has resonated with viewers. Approximately 30% of new members opt for this option, signaling strong potential for scaling up.

While these recent initiatives have played a role in Netflix’s resurgence, the ongoing success can be attributed to the company’s deep understanding of the global nature of the streaming industry. With over 70% of subscribers coming from outside the US, Netflix demonstrates its international focus producing or co-producing shows in more than 50 countries.

Investing heavily in content from countries like South Korea (US$2.5 billion in the next four years) and the UK (US$6 billion since 2020), Netflix attracts local subscribers while also appealing to global audiences. Foreign language series such as “Lupin” (France) and “Money Heist” (Spain) have gained substantial popularity worldwide, alongside successful South Korean dramas like “Squid Game” and “The Glory.”

Furthermore, Netflix’s success is bolstered its selection of US productions and Hollywood films, which enjoy global appeal. Recent films like Grant Singer’s “Reptile” and Chloe Domont’s “Fair Play” ranked in Netflix’s top 10 in multiple countries.

In terms of its operational model, Netflix is often referred to as a “vertical integration model” but, in reality, it excels at outsourcing. While the company has its own engineers and proprietary technology, it relies on third-party service infrastructure for media delivery, including Amazon’s web services.

By outsourcing media delivery and content production, Netflix avoids heavy investments in global infrastructure and maintains its focus on engaging members across different markets. The flexibility gained from governing a vast network of suppliers allows Netflix to adapt swiftly within a fast-paced industry.

While Netflix may lack the ecosystem integration seen in companies like Amazon and Apple, its global market approach embraces the challenges and opportunities. The streaming giant’s ability to navigate the gap between content investment and revenue generation, combined with its agile business model, positions it as a market leader capable of weathering industry fluctuations.

