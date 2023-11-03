Netflix Resurgence: How the Streaming Giant Bounced Back in 2023

Netflix, faced with tough competition and a turbulent global economy in 2022, experienced a significant setback as it lost subscribers and saw its share value plummet. However, the company has managed to stage a remarkable comeback in 2023.

In its latest letter to shareholders, Netflix revealed that it added an impressive 8.8 million new subscribers in the third quarter of 2023, following a gain of 5.9 million in the previous three months. The total number of subscribers worldwide has now reached a staggering 247.2 million.

So what factors contributed to Netflix’s swift turnaround?

One crucial element was its crackdown on password sharing across different households. By limiting the use of a single password to family members residing in the same household, Netflix successfully converted password borrowers into genuine subscribers.

Additionally, Netflix ventured into an age-old source of media revenue – advertising. The introduction of a membership option that offers a lower monthly fee in exchange for occasional advertisements has been well-received viewers. Approximately 30% of new subscribers are opting for this option, signaling a positive response to Netflix’s plans to expand its advertising model.

While these initiatives have played a role in the company’s resurgence, Netflix’s ability to thrive in a competitive streaming market is primarily attributed to its astute understanding of the global nature of the industry.

Over 70% of Netflix’s subscribers hail from outside the United States, showcasing its international approach. With content production or co-production in over 50 countries, Netflix has made significant investments in countries like South Korea and the UK, attracting subscribers from these regions.

Notably, Netflix’s foreign language series, including popular shows like Lupin (France) and Money Heist (Spain), have gained immense popularity abroad. South Korean dramas, such as All of Us Are Dead, The Glory, and Squid Game, have particularly resonated with global audiences, leading Netflix to increase its investment in South Korean content.

Furthermore, Netflix’s extensive portfolio of US productions and Hollywood films continues to captivate audiences worldwide, solidifying its position as a powerhouse in the streaming industry.

From a technical perspective, Netflix is often regarded as a “vertical integration model,” but in reality, the company excels at outsourcing. While it boasts its own engineers and proprietary technology, Netflix relies on third-party service infrastructure, such as Amazon Web Services, for its media delivery requirements. This approach allows Netflix to avoid hefty investments in global infrastructure and focus on its core mission of engaging members across diverse markets.

By partnering with external film and TV producers for their “Netflix Originals,” the company can maintain flexibility and keep pace with the rapidly changing industry landscape. In contrast, competitors like Disney+ are more reliant on in-house production.

Although Netflix may not have the advantage of being part of a large enterprise ecosystem like Amazon or Apple, which benefit from economies of scale, it embraces the challenges and opportunities of a global market. Its outsourcing model enhances agility and enables Netflix to thrive.

As the streaming industry navigates the ongoing need to bridge the gap between content investment and revenue generation, Netflix’s resilient approach and global outlook position it strongly to weather the storm.

