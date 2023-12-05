Controversy Surrounds Netflix’s Latest Promotion

Summary: Netflix faced backlash recently over a controversial promotion for their upcoming film, May December. The film depicts a relationship between a woman and a man who began dating when he was just 13 years old. Many viewers found it inappropriate for Netflix to focus on the young man’s looks in their advertisement.

In a recent promotional campaign for the film May December, streaming giant Netflix found themselves at the center of a heated controversy. The film tells the story of a woman who enters into a romantic relationship with a man who was only 13 years old when they started dating.

The controversy arose when Netflix shared an advertisement for the film that featured a still image of the male protagonist, played actor Charles, with the caption, “Can you resist his charm?” This led to significant backlash from viewers who felt that it was inappropriate for Netflix to focus on the young man’s looks in a romantic context.

Social media platforms were quick to react, with users expressing their concerns over the potential normalization of relationships with significant age gaps, particularly when initiated at such a young age. Many argued that the promotion trivialized the serious ethical considerations surrounding such relationships and called for Netflix to remove the advertisement.

Netflix has yet to respond publicly to the controversy. However, industry experts suggest that the backlash may have a significant impact on the film’s reception, potentially leading to a decline in viewership. This incident serves as a reminder of the power and responsibility that streaming platforms hold in shaping public perceptions and conversations around sensitive topics.