Disney Relinquishes Control: Hulu to Rent Popular Series to Netflix

Disney’s subsidiary streaming service, Hulu, has made the surprising decision to rent out some of its best series to its rival, Netflix. This move comes as major companies in the streaming industry engage in an all-out battle to produce high-quality content and gain subscribers.

As part of a new deal set to commence in 2024, Netflix will have access to several popular series from Hulu’s catalog. Notably, long-running shows like Grey’s Anatomy and Lost will be available on both platforms. The previous 19 seasons of Grey’s Anatomy will be accessible on both Hulu and Netflix, with Hulu also receiving the upcoming 20th season.

Regarding the deal, Variety reports that Disney has granted non-exclusive licenses for 14 series to Netflix. However, it should be noted that the agreement has not been fully signed yet, leaving some room for potential changes.

The expected series to arrive on Netflix include The Wonder Years, This is Us, My Wife and Kids, The Resident, White Collar, Reba, Archer, How I Met Your Mother, Prison Break, The Hughleys, Bernie Mac, and Home Improvement. These additions will undoubtedly enhance the streaming experience for subscribers on both platforms.

While this move may come as a surprise, it’s important to note that Disney’s core brands, such as Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars, are not included in this rental agreement. CEO Bob Iger reiterated during the company’s latest earnings call that Disney has no intention of sharing its prized franchises with its rivals.

In the highly competitive streaming landscape, this decision Hulu to rent out its popular series to Netflix showcases the shifting dynamics of the industry. As companies strive to expand their audience and remain competitive, collaborations and unexpected deals like this may become the norm in the future.