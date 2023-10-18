Netflix Set to Report Q3 Earnings with Focus on Profit

Netflix is scheduled to release its third-quarter earnings after the closing bell today. The streaming company has shifted its focus from subscriber growth to profitability implementing measures such as price increases, cracking down on password sharing, and exploring ad-supported tiers. However, Netflix faces challenges due to production delays caused recent strikes in the industry.

Investors are eager to hear how the company will address these challenges and get updates on the status of its ad tier. Analysts expect earnings per share of $3.49 and revenues of $8.54 billion for this quarter. The total number of memberships is estimated to be 243.88 million.

Netflix has recently experienced lowered price targets and revised forecasts from Wall Street analysts who are looking for more clarity on the company’s growth strategy. Netflix executives have cautioned that the ad tier is still in its early stages and is not expected to have a significant impact on revenue until the end of the year. They have also indicated that operating margins will increase gradually as the company invests in growth opportunities.

It has been less than six months since Netflix implemented its password crackdown, so the impact of this initiative on the company’s performance remains uncertain. Executives may provide more information during the earnings call.

Source: [LSEG](URL)

Definitions:

– Earnings per share: A financial metric that indicates a company’s profitability dividing the net income the number of outstanding shares.

– Ad-supported tiers: Subscription plans that offer content with advertisements as a way to generate additional revenue.

– Production delays: Delays in the creation and completion of TV shows and movies.

– Wall Street: A metonym for the financial markets and the institutions that operate in them, most notably the stock exchange.

Note: This article does not contain any direct quotes from the source.