Stranger Things Ending After Five Seasons: What’s Next for the Franchise?

After five seasons of captivating audiences and terrorizing the town of Hawkins, Indiana, Stranger Things is coming to an end. The Netflix original series, created the Duffer Brothers, has become a cultural phenomenon since its debut in 2016. It has introduced young actors like Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, and Noah Schnapp to stardom while reigniting the careers of David Harbour and Winona Ryder.

As the show progressed, so did its cast, with new stars joining the ensemble. Sadie Sink, Dacre Montgomery, Priah Ferguson, and Jamie Campbell Bower have all contributed to expanding the world of Hawkins.

Netflix is not ready to say goodbye to the Stranger Things universe just yet. The streaming platform is producing a prequel stage play in London called Stranger Things: The First Shadow, which will explore the backstory of the show’s older characters and continue expanding the franchise.

In addition to the prequel, the Duffer Brothers have confirmed that a spinoff show is currently in development. There are also rumors of other potential projects that may not involve existing characters or the town of Hawkins.

Stranger Things has always been accompanied extensive merchandise, but the latest addition to the collection resonates with fans in a unique way. Doctor Collector, in partnership with Netflix, is selling a Stranger Things box set titled Hawkins Memories Vecna’s Curse. This box set includes over 50 one-of-a-kind items and memories collected the characters between 1983 and 1986, inviting fans to immerse themselves in the nostalgia of the show.

While the end of Stranger Things may be bittersweet for fans, it appears that the Duffer Brothers and some cast members are ready to move on. Regardless, the legacy of Stranger Things will continue with spinoff shows and other potential projects, keeping the spirit of Hawkins alive.

Sources: Netflix