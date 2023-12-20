Netflix Rescues Martial Arts Drama ‘Warrior’ After Cancellation

In a surprising turn of events, streaming service Max has announced the cancellation of the critically acclaimed TV show ‘Warrior’ just two years after bringing it back to life. However, hope for the period martial arts drama is not lost as Netflix steps in to potentially save the day. Netflix has agreed to add the existing three seasons of ‘Warrior’ to its library in February 2024 and is expected to greenlight a new season if the show performs well.

‘Warrior’, which has drawn comparisons to popular series like ‘Boardwalk Empire’ and ‘Peaky Blinders’, is based on the writings of Bruce Lee and is set during the Tong Wars in the 1870s. The story revolves around a Chinese martial arts prodigy, played Andrew Koji, who arrives in San Francisco in search of his sister but becomes entangled in the dangerous struggles of Chinatown.

The show’s journey has been tumultuous, with its initial cancellation on Cinemax followed its revival on Max in 2021. However, despite this rollercoaster ride, ‘Warrior’ has garnered a dedicated fan base and has been praised for its powerful storytelling and unique action sequences.

While the addition of ‘Warrior’ to Netflix is seen as a potential savior for the show, there are challenges ahead. The main cast members, including Koji, Olivia Cheng, Jason Tobin, and Dianne Doan, have been released from their contracts. The availability of these actors will determine the possibility of filming a new season.

Despite these obstacles, the creator of ‘Warrior’, Jonathan Tropper, remains optimistic. He expressed his gratitude towards Netflix for giving the show yet another chance at life and expressed excitement for the millions of viewers worldwide who will now have the opportunity to discover the series.

Only time will tell if ‘Warrior’ can once again rise from the ashes and captivate audiences with its thrilling martial arts action and compelling storytelling. Fans of the show eagerly await the arrival of the existing seasons on Netflix and hope for a continuation of this epic saga.