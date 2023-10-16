Netflix Reportedly Considering Grand Theft Auto Game for its Subscription Service

Netflix is looking to expand its subscription service adding a Grand Theft Auto game, according to reports from the Wall Street Journal. The streaming giant, known for its popular original content, is exploring licensing major third-party properties to complement its growing first-party catalogue.

Unnamed sources revealed that Netflix plans to release mobile games based on its hit properties like Squid Game and Wednesday in the coming months. Furthermore, the company is considering games based on Extraction, Black Mirror, and its Sherlock Holmes series. While Netflix continues to offer popular third-party games including Bloons TD 6 and Classic Solitaire, it has reportedly discussed the possibility of a licensing deal with Rockstar Games, the owner of the Grand Theft Auto series, to release a game in that franchise.

Netflix initially introduced a library of mobile games to its subscribers via its Android and iOS apps in late 2021. However, the company is now expanding into higher-end games that can be streamed on TVs and PCs. In August, Netflix launched its cloud gaming service in limited beta form, featuring two games: Oxenfree and Mining Adventure.

Users can play these games on their TVs using their smartphones as controllers, while PC and Mac users have the option to use a keyboard and mouse. Netflix is also developing an original, multiplatform, triple-A game at its new studio in California, led executive producer Chacko Sonny and creative director Joseph Staten, a veteran from Halo and Xbox Game Studios, along with art director Raf Grassetti from God of War developer SIE Santa Monica Studio.

As Netflix continues to expand its gaming offerings, the addition of a Grand Theft Auto game would be a significant boost to its library and attract even more subscribers to its platform.

Definitions:

– Grand Theft Auto: A popular video game series developed Rockstar Games that allows players to engage in open-world adventures and criminal activities.

– Licensing Deal: An agreement between two parties that grants permission for one party to use the intellectual property or assets of the other party for a specific purpose or duration.

Sources:

– Wall Street Journal

– Netflix (official sources)