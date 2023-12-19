Netflix Planning Spin-Off for Wednesday with Uncle Fester as the Main Focus

According to recent reports, Netflix is not stopping at just renewing Season 2 of the hit fantasy show “Wednesday”. The streaming giant is now looking to create a spin-off series, with Uncle Fester taking center stage this time. While Wednesday’s immediate family was introduced in the pilot episode, Uncle Fester, played Fred Armisen, only made his appearance much later in the season. With his character seemingly disappearing after that, it is no surprise that the show’s creators believe there is more to explore when it comes to the eccentric uncle.

The original cast, including Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Gwendoline Christie, Christina Ricci, and Jenna Ortega, will continue to bring their talents to the screen. In “Wednesday”, viewers follow the adventures of their favorite anti-social goth girl as she is sent to Nevermore, a prestigious academy for supernatural creatures. There, she stumbles upon a mystery involving a terrifying monster known as Hyde and decides to uncover its true identity.

Co-showrunner Miles Millar voiced his excitement, stating that he and Alfred Gough feel like they have just scratched the surface when it comes to exploring Wednesday’s relatives. He specifically praised Catherine Zeta-Jones’ portrayal of Morticia, describing her as iconic. Millar emphasized the importance of the relationship between Wednesday and Morticia and the journey of the young protagonist as she seeks her own path.

Gough added that the series is ultimately about Wednesday’s growth and understanding that the world is not just black and white. It explores the complexities of friendship and the challenges that arise when navigating relationships. Indeed, the show promises a rollercoaster ride filled with ups and downs for the beloved character.

The spin-off series is still in the early stages of development, but fans can continue to enjoy “Wednesday” on Netflix while they eagerly anticipate the new adventures of Uncle Fester.