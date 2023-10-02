Films Being Removed from Netflix UK and US This Month

Netflix users in both the UK and the US will be disappointed to learn that several films will be removed from the streaming platform this month. Some notable titles include Denis Villeneuve’s critically acclaimed sci-fi film “Arrival” and the David Bowie documentary “Moonage Daydream” for UK users. US viewers will say goodbye to films from the Rocky and Expendables franchises, as well as “The Departed” and the original 1984 version of “Dune.”

The list of films being removed, compiled What’s On Netflix, includes notable titles in various genres. In the UK, viewers will lose access to films such as “Friday 13th,” “Goosebumps,” “Hook,” “Shutter Island,” and “The 5th Wave,” among others. In the US, films like “The Breakfast Club,” “Bridesmaids,” “Ted,” “Star Trek,” and “Zombieland” will all be removed from the platform.

It is always disappointing when films are removed from a streaming platform, as viewers may lose the opportunity to watch their favorite movies at their convenience. However, the availability of films on streaming platforms is subject to licensing agreements and contracts, which can change over time.

While some films are being removed this month, it is worth noting that new content is constantly added to Netflix. The streaming service regularly acquires new films and produces original content to cater to the diverse tastes and preferences of its subscribers.

It is recommended that users regularly check the Netflix library for updates and take advantage of the opportunity to watch films before they are removed. Additionally, other streaming platforms may offer a different selection of films, providing alternative options for viewers to access their favorite movies.

Definitions:

– Streaming platform: A service that allows users to watch movies and TV shows over the internet without downloading.

– Licensing agreements: Contracts that determine the rights and conditions under which specific content can be distributed or streamed.

Source:

– What’s On Netflix (list compiled)