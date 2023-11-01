New Movies and TV Shows Leaving Netflix in November: What You Need to Know

Netflix users, brace yourselves! November is here, and with it comes the inevitable removal of a slew of movies and TV shows from the streaming platform. For those who want to stay informed and avoid any unpleasant surprises, we’ve compiled a convenient guide listing the titles that will be leaving Netflix US and UK versions throughout the month.

While Netflix quietly removes titles from its library every four weeks, users often only notice when they attempt to select one of their favorite films or shows, only to find that it’s no longer available. To help you stay ahead of the game, we’ve curated this list with the assistance of What’s on Netflix, ensuring you have all the information you need to make the most of your streaming experience.

From action-packed blockbusters like “The Dark Knight” and “The Hunger Games” franchise to beloved classics such as “Pride & Prejudice” and “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” November’s removals encompass a wide range of genres and tastes. Whether you’re a fan of comedy, romance, or documentaries, there’s something for everyone on this list.

So, before you settle in for a cozy movie night or binge-watching session, take a moment to peruse our guide and note down any titles that you’ve been meaning to watch. Make the most of your Netflix subscription catching these films and TV shows before they disappear from your screens.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)