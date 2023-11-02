The Departure and Arrival of Films and TV Shows on Netflix: November Edition

As we enter a new month, it’s time for some changes in the Netflix library. This month, a number of films and TV shows will be bidding farewell to the streaming platform, while some exciting new content will be arriving. To keep you updated and prevent any surprises, we have compiled a handy guide to what is leaving and what is coming to Netflix in both the UK and US versions throughout November.

Let’s start with what’s leaving. Films like “Batman Begins,” “The Dark Knight,” and “The Dark Knight Rises” will be making their exit, bidding farewell to the superhero fans. Additionally, the “Fast & Furious” franchise will be speeding away from the Netflix library, along with popular titles like “The Hunger Games” series and “Pride & Prejudice.”

On the TV show front, “Into the Badlands,” “Key & Peele,” and “The Thundermans” will no longer be available. Fans of reality TV will have to say goodbye to “Love Island USA,” while comedy lovers will miss out on “Sick Note” and “Damnation.”

However, it’s not all bad news. There are some exciting arrivals too. The highly anticipated “Minions: The Rise of Gru” will be joining the Netflix lineup, bringing laughter and mischief to your screens. Fans of anime can look forward to “One-Punch Man” and “The Irregular at Magic High School.” There will also be a range of thrilling documentaries and comedy specials to keep viewers entertained.

So, make sure to catch your favorite films and TV shows before they disappear and keep an eye out for the new additions. Netflix continues to offer a diverse range of content, ensuring there’s something for everyone.

FAQ

1. What films are leaving Netflix in November?

Some notable films leaving Netflix in November include “Batman Begins,” “The Dark Knight,” “The Dark Knight Rises,” the “Fast & Furious” franchise, “The Hunger Games” series, and “Pride & Prejudice.”

2. Which TV shows are being removed from Netflix in November?

TV shows like “Into the Badlands,” “Key & Peele,” “The Thundermans,” “Love Island USA,” “Sick Note,” and “Damnation” will be leaving Netflix in November.

3. What new content can we expect on Netflix in November?

Exciting arrivals on Netflix in November include “Minions: The Rise of Gru,” “One-Punch Man,” “The Irregular at Magic High School,” and a variety of documentaries and comedy specials.

Sources:

The Independent, What’s on Netflix