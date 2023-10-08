Netflix to Remove Numerous Movies and TV Series from Library in October 2023

Netflix is set to remove a significant number of movies and TV series from its library in October 2023. This is a common occurrence on both Netflix UK and Netflix US, as licensing deals often come to an end, resulting in the removal of titles. While many of these titles may return to Netflix in the following year, some may permanently move to other platforms.

This month, Netflix Originals will also be taken down, adding to the list of removals. To keep subscribers informed and minimize surprise, a comprehensive list of everything being removed from both Netflix UK and Netflix US has been compiled. This list includes popular titles such as “Arrival,” “The Departed,” “The Breakfast Club,” “Jumanji,” and “Shutter Island,” among others.

It’s worth noting that new titles are constantly being added to the streaming service, so while some movies and TV series are being removed, there will always be fresh content for subscribers to enjoy. The removal of these titles presents an opportunity for viewers to explore new additions to the Netflix library.

