Netflix Bids Farewell to Popular Movies and Shows

Netflix subscribers will soon have to bid adieu to a number of beloved movies and shows as the streaming giant clears its catalog before the start of the new year. Several classic films, thrilling TV shows, and even some Netflix Originals are among the titles being removed.

Starting with the comedy movie “Tammy,” the kids’ hit “Sing 2,” the comedy-drama “Other People,” and the thriller “Ava,” these titles are set to leave the platform before the year’s end, according to What’s On Netflix. However, the real streamer exodus will occur on December 31, with many highly-anticipated releases disappearing simultaneously. Viewers will have to say goodbye to favorites like “Us,” “Catch Me If You Can,” “Jaws,” “Gladiator,” “Scarface,” “The Wolf of Wall Street,” “Saving Private Ryan,” and several “Mission: Impossible” movies.

While the removal of licensed content is a common occurrence on Netflix, it is surprising to see several Netflix Originals also leaving the platform. One such loss is the South Korean miniseries “Hymn of Death” season 1, a heart-wrenching tale of tragic romance, which is set to depart on December 6. Other departing shows include “Zumbo’s Just Desserts” season 2, “Twice Upon A Time” season 1 starring the late Gaspard Ulliel, and “The Adventures of Puss in Boots” (seasons 1-6). Among the departing Netflix Original films are “Sand Storm” and Taylor Swift’s “Reputation Stadium Tour.”

While these removals apply to Netflix US, The Independent has compiled a more extensive list of what UK Netflix subscribers can expect to lose. This includes popular shows like “The Hymn of Death,” “Call The Midwife,” “The Guest,” and “Knightfall.” On the film front, “Pan’s Labyrinth,” “There Will Be Blood,” “Inkheart,” and “Armed and Deadly” will also be bidding farewell to UK viewers later in December.

For those wondering what to watch next, Netflix still offers a plethora of captivating movies and shows. Check out their curated selection of the best Netflix movies and shows to keep you entertained through the season.