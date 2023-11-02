Netflix Introduces “Binge Ad” to Reward Subscribers

Netflix is shaking things up introducing a unique reward system for its subscribers. Starting in Q1 2024, those on the ‘Standard with adverts’ tier who binge-watch three episodes of the same show in a row will be delighted to find that the fourth episode will be completely ad-free. This innovative approach aims to enhance the viewing experience for users who choose the cheaper tier.

The new “binge ad” initiative reflects Netflix’s commitment to providing a more personalized and enjoyable streaming service. By reducing the amount of ads during binge-watching sessions, subscribers can now immerse themselves fully in their favorite shows without any interruptions. With 15 million subscribers worldwide currently signed up to ad tiers, this move will undoubtedly bring a sense of relief and satisfaction to many avid viewers.

Netflix has been making other changes to its pricing structure as well, recently announcing price increases for its basic and premium plans. While the basic plan is no longer available to new subscribers, existing subscribers will now pay $11.99/month (up from $9.99/month) in the United States and £7.99/month in the UK. The premium plan has also seen a rise to $22.99/month from $19.99/month, and £17.99/month in the UK.

Amidst these adjustments, Netflix continues to capture attention with its diverse content offerings. The addition of acclaimed shows like Six Feet Under and highly-praised manga adaptations has garnered praise from viewers. Now, with the introduction of the “binge ad” feature, Netflix aims to further elevate its streaming service offering a more tailored and uninterrupted experience for its subscribers.

