Netflix Plans Price Hike Following Hollywood Actors Strike

According to a report from The Wall Street Journal, Netflix is preparing to raise its streaming service prices once again. The price hike is expected to happen a few months after the end of the Hollywood actors strike, which could be in the coming weeks.

The increase in prices will reportedly be implemented in several markets globally, starting with the US and Canada. However, the exact amount of the price hike is still unknown, as Netflix declined to comment on the matter. Last year, Netflix raised prices across all of its plans, with the Standard tier going up to $15.49/month and the Premium plan reaching $19.99/month. The company also introduced a $6.99/month ad-supported plan and eliminated its basic mid-tier $9.99/month ad-free plan.

The decision to raise prices again coincides with Hollywood getting back to work. The Writers Guild of America (WGA) recently ended their strike and entered contract negotiations with major Hollywood studios, including Netflix. Under the new contract, streaming services like Netflix will be required to share streaming data with the WGA, giving writers visibility into their content’s performance. The contract also guarantees higher compensation and residuals for writers of streaming features.

While writers are back at work, Hollywood actors remain on strike, resulting in some productions being on hold. It is likely that Netflix is waiting for the end of the strike to implement the price hike, as raising costs when there is no new content coming out would not be strategic. Once both writers and actors resume their work, Netflix will have a wave of new shows and movies that can help justify the price increase.

In addition to Netflix, The Wall Street Journal also reports that Disney Plus is planning to launch a new live sports tier outside the US. Disney Plus has also seen recent price hikes, with the latest one set to take effect later this month.

Sources: The Wall Street Journal