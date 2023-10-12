Netflix Plans to Launch Retail Destinations Called Netflix House

Netflix is reportedly planning to expand into the physical retail space with the launch of new retail destinations called Netflix House. These locations will not only offer products for purchase but also provide themed food and immersive experiences based on popular shows and movies on the streaming platform.

The first Netflix House locations are expected to open in the United States in 2025. While specific details about the permanent spaces are limited at this time, Netflix’s VP of consumer products, Josh Simon, stated that the company has been considering how to further engage fans in the worlds of their movies and TV shows.

Currently, Netflix operates an online merch shop where fans can buy a variety of products related to their favorite shows, such as Stranger Things-themed T-shirts and red envelope sleeping bags. The company has also experimented with pop-up retail stores in the past, as well as immersive experiences like Squid Game: The Trials and a Stranger Things stage show prequel.

This move into physical retail aligns with Netflix’s efforts to find new revenue sources and capitalize on the success of its original content. As the streaming platform continues to raise prices for its existing services, expanding into retail allows Netflix to tap into the fan excitement surrounding its shows and movies, providing a new way for fans to connect with the content they love.

