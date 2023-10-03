Netflix Plans to Raise Prices after Hollywood Actors’ Strike

Netflix is set to increase its prices once again after almost two years, following the end of the ongoing Hollywood actors’ strike. The streaming service is reportedly considering raising prices in various markets globally, beginning with the United States and Canada. Although the specific details of the new prices have not been disclosed, this move aligns with Netflix’s previous pattern of steadily increasing prices over the years.

In January 2022, Netflix last raised its prices for its ad-free service. The Basic plan increased from $8.99 to $9.99, the Standard plan rose from $13.99 to $15.49, and the Premium plan jumped from $17.99 to $19.99. Subsequently, in November 2022, Netflix introduced the Basic with Ads plan, which offered a more affordable, ad-supported option for members at $6.99 per month. To accommodate this change, the ad-free Basic plan was removed, and the ad-supported plan was renamed to Standard with ads.

Interestingly, this price increase Netflix is not an isolated occurrence. Most other streaming services have also implemented price hikes within the same timeframe. Platforms such as Hulu, HBO Max, Disney+, Peacock, Paramount+, and Apple TV+ have all become more expensive since January 2022. Additionally, many of these services now offer ad-supported plans as well. Prime Video, in particular, is even planning to charge extra fees to avoid ads starting in early 2024.

Regarding the ongoing strikes in the entertainment industry, the Writers Guild of America (WGA) recently reached an agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) for a new three-year deal. However, the Screen Actors Guild‐American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) is still negotiating for a fair contract. Both parties have recommenced discussions and are expected to meet again this week in hopes of reaching a resolution.

