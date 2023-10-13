Netflix Plans to Open “Netflix House” Retail Shops for Fans to Immerse Themselves in Their Favorite Shows

Netflix is expanding its reach beyond streaming with the announcement of its new retail venture called “Netflix House.” The company plans to open a series of retail shops where fans can fully immerse themselves in the worlds of their favorite movies and TV shows.

According to Bloomberg, Netflix House will offer a range of experiences for fans, including shopping for clothing inspired Netflix’s entertainment franchises. Additionally, fans will have the opportunity to indulge in food themed around their favorite shows and participate in live experiences, such as obstacle courses based on popular series like Squid Game.

Netflix has been experimenting with pop-up shops in recent years, leading to the development of this new retail concept. The streaming giant has witnessed the enthusiasm of fans who love to immerse themselves in the stories and characters of their favorite shows. With Netflix House, the company aims to take fan engagement to the next level.

The first two Netflix House locations will open in the United States in 2025, with plans for further expansion worldwide. Each store will feature rotating installations, including ticketed shows and restaurants offering a variety of food options inspired both scripted and unscripted shows.

To provide a taste of the fan experiences to come, Netflix previously hosted The Queen’s Ball: A Bridgerton Experience in multiple cities across North America. Fans were able to live out their Bridgerton dreams for a night, enjoying food and music inspired the popular series. In addition, Netflix Bites, a pop-up restaurant, offered a culinary experience featuring dishes created chefs from Netflix cooking shows and themed food from shows like Stranger Things.

More details about Netflix House and its store locations will be announced at a later time. With this new venture, Netflix aims to bring its fans closer to their favorite shows providing unique, immersive experiences that go beyond the screen.

Source: Bloomberg [Source without URL at end]