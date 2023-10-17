Netflix Plans to Open Physical Locations for Fans to “Play, Shop, and Eat”

Netflix has announced its plans to open brick-and-mortar locations, and the reactions from both Blockbuster and Redbox have been humorous. While Blockbuster jokingly asked if they should inform Netflix of how it will end, Redbox stated that they have seen this film before. However, these physical locations will not be selling DVDs, unlike Blockbuster and Redbox.

According to a report from Bloomberg, Netflix House will be the name of these upcoming venues. The purpose of these locations is to give fans the opportunity to “play, shop, and eat.” The Vice President of Consumer Products at Netflix, Josh Simon, explained that the company wants to take fan immersion to the next level.

Netflix House will offer retail, dining, and live entertainment experiences. The first two locations are set to open in 2025 in undisclosed cities. These venues will feature various seasonal installations, including ticketed shows inspired popular Netflix series and restaurants that serve food from their “unscripted shows.”

While fans may not be able to eat at a real-life Scoops Ahoy like in Stranger Things, Netflix’s new ice cream brand inspired the show will likely be available for purchase on-site. Essentially, Netflix House aims to provide fans with a theme park-like experience.

Netflix House marks a new venture for the streaming giant, as it expands beyond the digital realm. It remains to be seen how successful these physical locations will be and what other unique experiences Netflix will offer at its brick-and-mortar venues.

