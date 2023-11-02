Netflix’s Geeked Ink Offers Free Pop-Up Tattoos to Celebrate Geek Culture

Are you a fan of geeky TV shows and movies? Do you want a tattoo that represents your love for your favorite Netflix series? Well, you’re in luck! Netflix is teaming up with tattoo artists in five US cities for an exciting event called Geeked Ink.

Geeked Ink is a unique opportunity for fans to get free tattoos in specific designs that are inspired popular Netflix properties. From November 6 to 12, participants can visit select pop-up shops to get inked. To secure a spot, signing up on the official website is strongly encouraged, although walk-ins may be considered on a first-come, first-serve basis. Remember, you’ll need to sign a waiver and provide proof of age before getting your tattoo.

Now, you might be wondering, what kind of tattoos are available at Geeked Ink? Well, the website offers flash sheets that showcase the designs for each location. You can choose from a variety of options ranging from individual shows like Avatar: The Last Airbender to a mix of characters, symbols, and logos from series like The Sandman and The Witcher. The designs cater to different tastes, from intricate portraits to subtle shapes that only a fellow Squid Game fan would recognize. Unfortunately, customization requests or different artwork for tattoos are not allowed.

Geeked Ink is just one part of Netflix’s annual Geeked Week. This event is a celebration of all things geeky, including sci-fi, fantasy, and supernatural content. Fans can expect exciting announcements, exclusive trailers, interviews with cast and crew members, and a sneak peek at upcoming shows and movies.

So, mark your calendars and dive into the world of Geeked Ink! Be sure to visit the official Geeked Week site for a full lineup of events and surprises.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I get a customized tattoo at Geeked Ink?

No, the tattoos available at Geeked Ink are limited to the specific designs showcased on the flash sheets for each location. Customization requests are not allowed.

Do I need to book in advance for Geeked Ink?

It is strongly encouraged to sign up on the official website to secure a slot for Geeked Ink. However, walk-ins may be considered on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Is there an age requirement for getting a tattoo at Geeked Ink?

Yes, anyone receiving a tattoo at Geeked Ink will be required to show proof of age. Make sure to bring a valid ID with you.

What other events can I expect during Geeked Week?

Geeked Week offers a variety of online events such as trailer drops, first looks, and cast and crew interviews. You can find the full lineup of events on the official Geeked Week site.