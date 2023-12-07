New Romantic Drama Series “Sunset Ranch” Coming to Netflix

Summary: Get ready for a new binge-worthy romantic drama series on Netflix. “Sunset Ranch” promises to deliver all the heartwarming moments and picturesque settings that fans of shows like Yellowstone and Virgin River adore. Based on the beloved romance series Jodi Thomas, “Sunset Ranch” has all the ingredients for a captivating multi-generational family saga set on a ranch in the beautiful Texas Hill Country.

The series follows the lives of three ranching families and their intersecting journeys of love, loyalty, and resilience against the backdrop of the rugged Texas landscape. Netflix’s head of drama, Jinny Howe, revealed that “Sunset Ranch” aims to captivate viewers with its romance-fueled storyline and contemporary western setting that will provide an escape from the everyday.

The highly-anticipated series has already garnered excitement with the announcement of its lead cast. Josh Duhamel, known for his roles in “Transformers” and “Las Vegas,” will portray Staten Kirkland, a steadfast rancher determined to preserve his way of life. Sharing the screen with Duhamel is the talented Minka Kelly, who brings depth and vulnerability to the character of Quinn O’Grady, a woman seeking to carve her own path back in Ransom Canyon after pursuing a career in New York as a concert pianist.

Production of “Sunset Ranch” was initially scheduled to begin in September of this year, but unforeseen circumstances delayed filming. Fans will have to wait a little longer as the series is now expected to start production in 2024. While no official release date has been announced, fans can immerse themselves in the 10-book series Jodi Thomas that inspired the captivating world of “Sunset Ranch.”

Prepare to be swept away the captivating romance, gripping family dynamics, and breathtaking Texas vistas of “Sunset Ranch,” coming soon to Netflix. Stay tuned for more updates on this highly-anticipated series that promises to be a must-watch for fans of romance and drama alike.