Netflix Announces Animated Series Based on Devil May Cry Video Game

Netflix has revealed that it will be collaborating with Capcom to create an animated series based on the popular action game series, Devil May Cry. The announcement was made at Netflix’s Drop 01 animation event. Adi Shankar, who previously worked on the Netflix adaptation of Castlevania, will serve as the showrunner, while animation will be handled Studio Mir. Although no premiere date has been confirmed yet, Netflix has listed the show as “coming soon.”

Not much is known about the series at this time, but Shankar expressed his gratitude for being entrusted with the Devil May Cry franchise. He stated that he and writer Alex Larsen are fans of the characters and are committed to surpassing the expectations they have set for themselves.

This collaboration between Netflix and Capcom is not their first, as the streaming service has previously produced various Resident Evil projects. Additionally, a Mega Man film is currently in development. Netflix has been actively adapting video games, with projects in the works for popular titles such as Horizon Zero Dawn, Gears of War, Assassin’s Creed, and BioShock.

Devil May Cry 5, which was released in 2019, marked director Hideaki Itsuno’s endeavor to revive the pure action game genre. Itsuno aimed to demonstrate that such games could thrive focusing solely on stylish action. The series has garnered a dedicated following over the years, and fans are eagerly anticipating its animation adaptation on Netflix.

Source: Andrew Webster, The Verge