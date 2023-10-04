Netflix Plans to Raise Prices After SAG-AFTRA Strike

Netflix is considering increasing the prices of its ad-free subscription tiers in various global markets, starting with the US and Canada, once the SAG-AFTRA strike comes to an end. The Wall Street Journal reports that the streaming giant is currently in talks regarding the potential price increase.

Earlier this year, Netflix removed its Basic plan, which was priced at $9.99/£6.99 per month, as part of its crackdown on password-sharing. Currently, Netflix offers three ad-free subscription tiers: Standard with Ads (formerly Basic with Ads) for $6.99/£4.99 per month, Standard for $15.49/£10.99 per month, and Premium for $19.99/£15.99 per month, which includes 4K and Ultra HD streaming across four devices.

Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN are also planning to raise their prices, following the trend of cracking down on password-sharing. Disney CEO Bob Iger stated that they are migrating more subscribers towards the advertiser-supported tier as part of their pricing strategy.

In addition to Netflix, Prime Video is also implementing changes to its pricing. The company will introduce a new ad-free tier for an additional cost of $2.99 for Amazon Prime subscribers.

Netflix’s crackdown on password-sharing has yielded positive results. Standard and Premium members were given the option to add users for an extra fee or remove unauthorized users from their accounts, which ultimately led to an increase in new subscribers for Netflix.

