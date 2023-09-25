Work for Netflix: Join the International Customer Service Team in Greece!

Are you a movie and series enthusiast with excellent German language skills? Netflix is offering an exciting opportunity to join their international customer service team in Greece. As one of the largest subscription service companies, Netflix continues to expand its workforce to meet the growing demand for its services worldwide.

The role of a customer service representative involves assisting Netflix users with their inquiries and issues through phone and email. You will be supporting customers in German, helping them navigate through the vast array of series and movies available on the platform.

Necessary Qualifications Astonishing soft skills to provide exceptional assistance to customers

Fluency in German (must be at least C1+ level)

Proficiency in English (minimum B2 level)

Desire to live in Greece or already residing there

What the Company Offers If you are considering this opportunity, you can look forward to the following benefits: Development opportunities in an international work environment

Flight ticket, airport pickup, and paid accommodation for the first 120 days

Basic salary ranging from 18,200 to 20,600 euros per year

A performance bonus of up to 130 euros every month

Full-time employment (40 hours/week)

Higher pay for working on weekends (as per Greek legislation)

All necessary work equipment, such as a telephone and computer, provided the employer

Public and private health insurance coverage