Netflix Raises Prices Again, Signaling the End of Cheap Streaming

Netflix customers will need to prepare themselves for higher monthly fees as the streaming giant announced another round of price hikes. The basic plan, which previously cost $10 per month, will now be priced at $12, while the premium plan has increased from $20 to $23 per month. However, the ad-supported plan will remain at $7 per month.

This latest increase comes just a few months after Netflix raised prices in March of this year. The company defended its decision, stating that it is providing more value to its members and that its starting price is still competitive compared to other streaming services. They emphasized that their $6.99 per month plan in the US is significantly lower than the cost of a single movie ticket.

Netflix is not the only streaming service to raise prices recently. Disney+, Hulu, and Peacock have also announced price increases, indicating a shift away from the era of cheap streaming. The Wall Street Journal estimated that the average cost of watching a major ad-free streaming service will increase nearly 25% within a year.

In addition to raising prices, Netflix has implemented other strategies to increase revenue. They have cracked down on password sharing and introduced an ad-supported tier for their streaming service. These efforts have paid off, as Netflix reported third-quarter revenue of $8.54 billion, up from $7.9 billion in the same quarter the previous year. Their net profit also rose 20% to $1.68 billion.

Despite the price hikes, Netflix continues to attract subscribers. In the third quarter alone, they added 8.8 million new subscribers. This growth, combined with their efforts to diversify revenue streams, indicates that Netflix remains a dominant player in the streaming industry.

