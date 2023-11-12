Netflix Expands Gaming Offerings with Hades and Other Titles

Netflix is diving deeper into the gaming industry announcing a range of new titles that will be available exclusively on its platform. One of the most prominent additions is the critically acclaimed indie game Hades, which will soon make its way to the Netflix iOS app. Developed Supergiant Games, Hades has captivated gamers with its challenging gameplay and engrossing narrative. Now, Netflix subscribers will have the opportunity to experience this masochistic psychodrama without any additional cost.

In addition to Hades, Netflix has acquired licensing rights for several other notable games, including the 10th-anniversary edition of Braid, Katana Zero, and Death’s Door. These beloved titles will be mobile exclusives on Netflix, although the exact release dates have yet to be announced. By offering these games as part of its subscription-based service, Netflix aims to provide value to its users who enjoy gaming on their smartphones.

Netflix doesn’t stop at third-party games, as it also plans to release titles based on its owned or licensed intellectual properties. From early 2024, subscribers can expect games inspired popular Netflix shows like Money Heist, Chicken Run: Eggstraction, and The Dragon Prince: Xadia. The recent release of Shadow and Bone: Enter the Fold showcases Netflix’s commitment to expanding its gaming library.

While Netflix’s gaming endeavors appear to be an extension of its successful streaming model, it remains to be seen how the company will compete against established players like Sony and Microsoft. However, the acquisition of fan-favorite games like Hades and Braid suggests that Netflix is strategically targeting both dedicated gamers and casual players who are looking for immersive experiences on their mobile devices.

FAQ:

1. When will Hades and other games be available on Netflix?

Exact release dates for Hades and the other games have not been announced yet.

2. Will Netflix subscribers be able to play these games for free?

Yes, these games will be available to Netflix subscribers without any additional charges.

3. What other games can we expect from Netflix based on its owned or licensed IP?

Netflix has announced upcoming games based on various popular shows, including Money Heist, Chicken Run: Eggstraction, and The Dragon Prince: Xadia.

Sources: Netflix