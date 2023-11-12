Netflix Expands Gaming Library, Bringing Hades to Mobile

Photo: Supergiant Games

Netflix is making strides in the gaming world adding popular titles to its library. Among the highly anticipated additions is a new iOS port of the critically acclaimed game, Hades, developed Supergiant Games. This move marks Netflix’s entrance as an exclusive distributor of mobile games.

While the release date on the streaming service is yet to be announced, subscribers will have the opportunity to play Hades and other licensed titles including the 10th-anniversary edition of Braid, Katana Zero, and Death’s Door. Netflix subscribers will be able to access these games for free and without advertisements.

This development shows Netflix’s commitment to catering to a broader audience. By incorporating well-known titles from consoles and PCs into their mobile library, they aim to reach a more casual gaming fanbase. Netflix’s successful strategy of featuring original content and licensing timeless favorites has contributed to its status as a leading streaming platform.

Furthermore, Netflix is not limiting itself to pre-existing games, but is also expanding its gaming library with titles based on their owned or licensed intellectual property. Early 2024 will see the release of games such as Money Heist, Chicken Run: Eggstraction, and The Dragon Prince: Xadia. For gaming enthusiasts who can’t wait, Shadow and Bone: Enter the Fold has already been released and is available to play.

As the gaming arm of Netflix continues to grow, the question arises as to whether it can compete with established industry giants like Sony and Microsoft. However, considering that the premise of Hades involves repeated deaths in pursuit of a goal, it’s not hard to imagine that Netflix’s foray into gaming is a strategic learning process.

