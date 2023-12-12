Netflix Shares Comprehensive Viewership Data in New Report

Netflix has just released a highly-anticipated report that provides an in-depth look at what its 247 million subscribers have been watching on the platform. This new report, titled “What We Watched: A Netflix Engagement Report,” is the most comprehensive release of viewership data the streaming giant to date. It includes data from the first half of 2023 and covers both original and licensed titles.

One of the key findings from the report is that the most-viewed title during the first six months of the year was Season one of The Night Agent, with over 812 million hours viewed. This was followed popular shows like Ginny & Georgia (Season 2), The Glory (Season 1), Wednesday (Season 1), and Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. The most-viewed film was The Mother, starring Jennifer Lopez, with nearly 250 million hours viewed.

Interestingly, the report also highlights that 45% of viewing on Netflix during this period came from licensed titles. This demonstrates that it’s not just originals that perform well on the platform. Some of the most popular licensed titles included kids shows like PAW Patrol and CoComelon, as well as cable stalwarts like The Walking Dead, Suits, and Breaking Bad.

However, it’s important to note that the report does have limitations. It only includes shows that were watched for over 50,000 hours, so there are likely many titles that garnered less attention from Netflix subscribers. Additionally, the report focuses on global viewership and does not provide country-level data.

Despite these limitations, Netflix’s release of this comprehensive viewership data sets them apart from their streaming competitors. It demonstrates their commitment to transparency and providing insight into what is resonating with their subscribers. As Netflix continues to grow and streaming becomes more mainstream, it’s clear that they are becoming more open and willing to share data with their audience.

Overall, this new report from Netflix gives us a valuable glimpse into the viewing habits of their massive subscriber base. It offers a deeper understanding of what content is successful on the platform, and it will undoubtedly be useful for content creators and industry analysts alike.